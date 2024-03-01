Speakers at KTX identify potential of Kozhikode to be a global IT hub

March 01, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated March 02, 2024 01:08 am IST - Kozhikode

Speakers at the ongoing Kerala Technology Expo (KTX 2024) have underscored the capacity of Kozhikode to become a global IT hub among tier-2 cities in the country owing to its infrastructure, topography, and culture.

Susanth Kurunthil, chief executive officer of Government Cyber Park, Kozhikode, pointed out that with IT employees increasingly showing interest in working closer to home and avoiding offices in metros and mega cities over the past decade, Kozhikode may be attractive to the IT workforce in the area. He cited the high quality of life, centuries-old commercial links with the Gulf, rich tradition of cuisine, literature, music, theatre and cinema, and transport facilities by road, rail, air, and water as factors that made Kozhikode attractive to the IT crowd.

Mr. Kurunthil noted that Silicon Valley, the global IT hub in the United States, had the backing of higher education institutions in its vicinity. Similarly, Kozhikode enjoys the support of the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, National Institute of Technology-Calicut, and even the Indian Institute of Technology-Palakkad, which was not far away.

Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited managing director Santhosh Babu noted that Kozhikode stood apart with its surging rise in IT and innovation. “KTX will help in bringing back Malayalis from the Gulf to Kerala and its northern region by creating more job opportunities,” he observed. “The government has already decided to expand the State’s IT corridors and identified 5,000 acres and 15 locations in Kozhikode. Kerala’s IT policy will be a gamechanger, leading to an influx of more investors,” he said.

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh said Kozhikode could welcome even high-profile investors if stakeholders ensured a congenial IT ecosystem. “The necessary upgrade can help the city tune into meeting the demands,” he added.

Government Cyber Park general manager Vivek Nair pointed out that several IT firms in Kozhikode had a thriving presence in the Gulf and an impressive number of customers there. “Stronger use of them can further strengthen Cyberpark and its IT firms,” he added.

KTX is being organised by Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative (CITI 2.0) that comprises nine leading academic and industrial institutions, including Kerala IT Parks. Over 6,000 delegates have turned up at the expo which has around 200 stalls.