Speaker urges youngsters to study Indian Constitution in depth

There should be efforts to resist distortion of historical facts, says Shamseer

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 30, 2022 19:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has called upon youngsters to study and understand the Indian Constitution in depth to resist attempts to distort the history of the nation.

Opening a painting exhibition on the Freedom Struggle and a history seminar at Government Ganapath Upper Primary School at Pokkunnu here on Friday, he said there were suspected attempts to distort the nation’s history. “There should be efforts on our part to resist it,” he said.

Mr. Shamseer also explained the State government’s proposal to conduct awareness sessions and seminars for the youth to bring them closer to the facets of the Constitution and its values. He also lauded efforts made by the school authorities to host an exclusive exhibition and seminar on the subject.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Olavanna grama panchayat president P. Sharuthi opened the seminar, which discussed in detail the relevance of the Freedom Struggle in academic studies. Screening of awareness videos and interactive sessions with freedom fighters are also part of the programme. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed presided over the function. M.K. Muneer, MLA, was the guest of honour. Headmaster P. Rasheed and representatives of various local bodies were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
constitution
history

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app