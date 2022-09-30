Speaker urges youngsters to study Indian Constitution in depth

There should be efforts to resist distortion of historical facts, says Shamseer

Speaker A.N. Shamseer has called upon youngsters to study and understand the Indian Constitution in depth to resist attempts to distort the history of the nation.

Opening a painting exhibition on the Freedom Struggle and a history seminar at Government Ganapath Upper Primary School at Pokkunnu here on Friday, he said there were suspected attempts to distort the nation’s history. “There should be efforts on our part to resist it,” he said.

Mr. Shamseer also explained the State government’s proposal to conduct awareness sessions and seminars for the youth to bring them closer to the facets of the Constitution and its values. He also lauded efforts made by the school authorities to host an exclusive exhibition and seminar on the subject.

Olavanna grama panchayat president P. Sharuthi opened the seminar, which discussed in detail the relevance of the Freedom Struggle in academic studies. Screening of awareness videos and interactive sessions with freedom fighters are also part of the programme.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed presided over the function. M.K. Muneer, MLA, was the guest of honour. Headmaster P. Rasheed and representatives of various local bodies were present.