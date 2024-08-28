SPCA in dormant state with no official to examine rise in animal cruelty cases

Even as complaints are on the rise against suspected cruelty to animals, including cases of ill-treatment and abandonment, there are no effective measures yet to strengthen surveillance measures by the district unit of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

For around four years, the post of the inspector, who is supposed to take up such incidents for legal action, has been remaining vacant in the district thanks to alleged laxity on the part of a SPCA district-level governing body comprising the district panchayat and the district administration.

In the absence of the official, a few compassionate animal rescue operators are voluntarily handling part of the job. As they do not have any legal authority or support, they face public scrutiny when exposing suspected incidents. Meanwhile, the directives of the Animal Welfare Board of India to ensure proper district-level SPCA functioning remain ignored.

“The District Panchayat president and the Collector bear the primary responsibility of addressing the issue, as they hold key positions in the SPCA’s district unit along with other governing body members. Despite multiple letters highlighting the absence of an SPCA Inspector, the issue remains unresolved,” said a senior official from the Veterinary department. He also added that the prolonged delay had caused further technical difficulties in filling the position.

Sources in the Veterinary department suspected widespread illegal activities in the cattle insurance sector due to inadequate monitoring. A major concern was the premature death of insured animals from poor care, they revealed.

The functionaries of the Indian Veterinary Association also pointed out the absence of the inspector hampers the effective management of pet abandonment cases, which had increased since the pandemic.

Our demand is to immediately reconstitute the SPCA’s district-level governing body to ensure effective action in the area. In the past, it was a very active body,” said Dr. U. Sreedharan, district president of the Indian Veterinary Association. He added that this reconstitution is mandatory in light of recent reports of new cases of animal cruelty.

Meanwhile, District Panchayat President Sheeja Sasi stated that the issue could be resolved quickly, as a meeting of the district-level governing body would be convened soon. She also claimed that the matter had already been brought to the attention of the authorities concerned for action.