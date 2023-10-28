ADVERTISEMENT

SPC visits Kozhikode women’s police station

October 28, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib planting a sapling on the women’s police station compound in Kozhikode on Friday.

State Police Chief (SPC) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Friday visited the the women’s police station in Kozhikode to join its golden jubilee celebrations. He also planted a sapling on the station compound to mark the occasion. Inspector General of Police K. Sethuraman, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, and other senior officers were present. The valedictory ceremony of the celebrations was held at Majestic Hall in the city. Minister for Public Woks and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US