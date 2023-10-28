HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SPC visits Kozhikode women’s police station

October 28, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib planting a sapling on the women’s police station compound in Kozhikode on Friday.

State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib planting a sapling on the women’s police station compound in Kozhikode on Friday.

State Police Chief (SPC) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Friday visited the the women’s police station in Kozhikode to join its golden jubilee celebrations. He also planted a sapling on the station compound to mark the occasion. Inspector General of Police K. Sethuraman, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, and other senior officers were present. The valedictory ceremony of the celebrations was held at Majestic Hall in the city. Minister for Public Woks and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.