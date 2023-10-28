SPC visits Kozhikode women’s police station

October 28, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - Kozhikode

State Police Chief (SPC) Sheikh Darvesh Sahib on Friday visited the the women’s police station in Kozhikode to join its golden jubilee celebrations. He also planted a sapling on the station compound to mark the occasion. Inspector General of Police K. Sethuraman, District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, and other senior officers were present. The valedictory ceremony of the celebrations was held at Majestic Hall in the city. Minister for Public Woks and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas opened the programme.