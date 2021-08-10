SPC to launch State’s first cycle brigade in Kozhikode school

KOZHIKODE

10 August 2021 22:58 IST

Aim is to develop bicycle culture among the new generation

The Student Police Cadet wings in select schools in the State will soon get a Cycle Brigade. The new group that is set to be launched later this month is a joint initiative of the Kozhikode-based Grand Cycle Challenge and Bycs, an organisation of Bicycle Mayors across the world.

Sahir Abdul Jabbar, the Bicycle Mayor of Kozhikode, said that the first cycle brigade in the State would be set up at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School for Girls at Nadakkavu, Kozhikode. The decision was made at a recent meeting between Mr. Sahir and Mohammed Shafi, the State nodal officer of the SPC project.

The new initiative is part of the 12th anniversary celebrations of SPC in the State. Accordingly, 12 students in the school would be provided cycles free of cost to be part of the brigade.

“The purpose of cycle brigade is to develop a bicycle culture among the new generation, to make them aware of the positive aspects of cycling, a non-polluting mode of transportation, which could also be a good exercise and to develop them as socially responsible citizens”, Mr.Sahir said.

Cycle Smile project

The Grand Cycle Challenge was instrumental in introducing cycle brigades among National Service Scheme volunteers a few years ago. Through its Cycle Smile project, several old cycles were repaired and handed over to children who could not afford a new one.

The Grand Cycle Challenge plans to provide cycling training to the members of these cycle brigades. The cycle track on Kozhikode beach will be used for the purpose. They will also be provided maintenance support. Above all, interested members of the cycle brigade will be given expert training in professional cycling to equip them to be part of cycling competitions.