Spat between Left-aligned govt. staff unions in Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district unit of the Joint Council of Staff Unions, the All-India Trade Union Congress-affiliated organisation of government employees, has accused the NGO Union, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)-affiliated organisation of government staff, of denying services to common people.

Council district secretary K. Jayaprakasan and other functionaries told the media here on Wednesday that the NGO Union activists had been staging a strike for the past four days at the Kozhikode collectorate in protest against the transfer of staff.

Altogether 15 persons had been transferred on February 10, as they were found to have completed three years in the same office. They claimed that all the staff were happy with the transfer, as all the official criteria had been met, and no one had lodged any complaints. There was some mystery in the NGO Union’s demand to cancel the transfer. The council leaders said that there was an attempt to tarnish the image of the Revenue department (which is under the Communist Party of India). There was a move to protect some narrow interests, they alleged.