Space science expo begins in Kozhikode

Published - October 15, 2024 09:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

Exhibition on the occasion of birth anniversary of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam

The Hindu Bureau

Students taking a look at the exhibits at the Space Science Exhibition organised at the Regional Science Centre, Kozhikode, in association with Indian Space Research Organisation, in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh inaugurated the Space Science Exhibition that began at the Regional Science Centre (RSC) and Planetarium in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The three-day expo that features the history of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and major milestones consists of models, posters and videos that would be helpful for students who wish to understand India’s journey in space in a better manner.

There are still models of Rohini-75, the first inbuilt rocket of India, satellite launching vehicles from SLV to SSLV, the satellite Aryabhatta and details of ISRO’s mission such as Chandrayan-1, Gaganyay and Edusat. The exhibition also explains the working of satellites, remote sensing satellites, sounding rockets and Thumba Equatorial Rocket launching station.

The exhibition was organised by the RSC with the support of ISRO on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President and scientist A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Singh said that Indian space scientists were some of the best in the world. India held its head high among countries with better resources due to scientists like Mr. Kalam, he added.

RSC project coordinator M.M.K. Balaji and former ISRO scientist E.K. Kutti were present.

