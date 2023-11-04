Southern Railways GM visits Kozhikode station

November 04, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Kozhikode

Southern Railways General Manager R.N. Singh conducted inspections at three railway stations under the Palakkad division on Friday.

Mr. Singh reviewed the condition of the site for the proposed redevelopment work to transform the Kozhikode railway station into a world-class facility.

The first phase of the three-year-long renovation is expected to be completed by March 2024, by which time the old offices will be shifted. Five parties have submitted bids for the project contract worth ₹475 crore.

Inspecting the Thalassery station later as part of the Amrut Station scheme, Mr. Singh conducted a window trailing inspection up to Kanhangad. He conducted a safety inspection at the Kanhangad station and gave suggestions for various development initiatives, which could be seamlessly integrated into the existing projects.

Mr. Singh was accompanied by Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad; S. Jayakrishnan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Project Manager Gatishakthi, Palakkad, and other officials.

