HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Southern Railways GM visits Kozhikode station

Renovation of Kozhikode station discussed

November 04, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railways General Manager R.N. Singh conducted inspections at three railway stations under the Palakkad division on Friday.

Mr. Singh reviewed the condition of the site for the proposed redevelopment work to transform the Kozhikode railway station into a world-class facility.

The first phase of the three-year-long renovation is expected to be completed by March 2024, by which time the old offices will be shifted. Five parties have submitted bids for the project contract worth ₹475 crore.

Inspecting the Thalassery station later as part of the Amrut Station scheme, Mr. Singh conducted a window trailing inspection up to Kanhangad. He conducted a safety inspection at the Kanhangad station and gave suggestions for various development initiatives, which could be seamlessly integrated into the existing projects.

Mr. Singh was accompanied by Arun Kumar Chaturvedi, Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad; S. Jayakrishnan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Chief Project Manager Gatishakthi, Palakkad, and other officials.

Related Topics

Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.