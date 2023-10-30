Source of many DIY videos on IED making still remaining untracked

October 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode

Even after confirming multiple incidents of misusing online videos and manuals for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), the police are yet to zero in on the source of any of the suspicious YouTube channels and social media pages carrying dangerous contents.

The majority of suspected creators behind such high-risk contents are using firecrackers as the safest option to experiment with their ideas and circulate it among youngsters for the promotion of their channels and to increase subscriptions.

Experts in electronic engineering point out that the videos explaining the easiest method to burst crackers using self-made or purchased timers and remote controls are actually working as triggers to make highly potent explosives. Even a small change in the making can bring unpredictable impact and there should be a heightened surveillance over such online activities and its promotions, they warned.

The dangerous contents, now mostly available in Hindi and English languages, have won thousands of subscriptions. In the absence of any strict monitoring, even the method of making petrol bombs are now available as short videos, which are likely to be misused for anti-social activities.

“There should be a strong and scientific mechanism to screen out such Do It Yourself (DIY) videos uploaded to YouTube and other social media channels as a sloppy enforcement action can again lead to an increase in such dangerous contents in the virtual space. The hi-tech cell of the police supported by the Kerala Police Cyberdome can do it if they want,” said a Bengaluru-based professional trained in Cyber Security. He also pointed out that the police can enlist the support of techies and social media users to identify such dangerous channels and report it for quick action.

Though the content policy of majority of social media apps prohibits the making or demonstration of explosive devices including firearms, many such pages are carrying such unfiltered contents giving free access to everyone. As firecrackers are used for the experiments, the majority are taking it lightly without worrying much over its application in other dangerous forms. Contents that can be accessed only through invitation links are also available on some channels.

Meanwhile, senior police officers with the Cyberpolice station here reveal that measures are in place in the wake of the Kalamassery bomb explosion to zero in on such dangerous content creators and people who frequently access it. According to Dinesh Koroth, Station House Officer of the Kozhikode Cyber Police station, a special team of the Kerala Police Cyberdome is now at work following the directives of the State Police Chief. If there are any such videos, its origin will be tracked to net the creators with the national network of the police, he told The Hindu.