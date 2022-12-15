Soon, students at Calicut varsity can write exams in Malayalam

December 15, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Controller of Examinations to take a decision on answer scripts whose evaluation was stopped because they were written in Malayalam

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Calicut will soon let students write exams in Malayalam. The undergraduate degree certificates will be printed in Malayalam too.

This was decided at a meeting of the Academic Council held on Thursday. The council decided to ask Boards of Studies to submit suggestions for the purpose. The Controller of Examinations will take a decision on the answer scripts whose evaluation was stopped because they were written in Malayalam.

The MS and BS degrees in Biological Sciences offered by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, will be equivalent to BSc and MSc courses in Botany and Zoology. It will be applicable for higher studies and jobs.

The equivalency approval for the distance education courses offered by Annamalai University, however, was withdrawn as they are no longer recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC issued a notification withdrawing recognition for the courses from 2014-15 academic year on March 25, 2022. However, the Calicut University’s decision will not have retrospective effect.

The university will allow students to pursue dual undergraduate degree courses. Fellowships would be provided to students doing research in research centres in affiliated college.

Related Topics

higher education

