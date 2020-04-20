Soon, ID cards for fishers stranded in Kozhikode

With the support of Home Guards, the police have started collecting details of migrant fish workers stranded at various harbours and fish landing centres in the district, following the declaration of the nation-wide lockdown. To follow social distancing norms and other safety measures, the details will be collected in batches, taking into account the fish workers’ convenience.

The move aims primarily to issue identity cards for all such labourers, who can use it later for claiming various benefits announced by the State and Union governments. As of now, many do not have documents to prove their identity or address.

With limitations on space for opening special relief camps for stranded fishers, they are now staying in fishing boats anchored at Puthiyappa, Koyilandy, Chombala and Beypore harbours. Various fishermen’s associations and government departments are at work to provide them essential items during the lockdown.

At labour camps

According to the police, a similar data collection drive is also being organised for migrant labourers accommodated in various labour camps. Since all such camps have been declared relief camps by the District Collector and extended special care, the field-level data collection is an easy job, they say.

Though the police had earlier initiated such a data collection drive to issue identity cards for migrant labourers, it had not succeeded in covering even 50% of the total migrant workforce within Kozhikode city limits. Fish workers formed the majority of the excluded group as they were mostly out at sea during the data collection drives.

Home Guards engaged in the data collection drive say the stranded fishers have been cooperating with them to record details required for the preparation of identity cards.

Rough sleepers

The police have also decided to issue identity cards for over 600 rough sleepers who were recently given temporary accommodation at East Hill. The details of almost all such persons have been collected for the purpose.