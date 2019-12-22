Soon, Haritha Karma Sena in all Kozhikode Corpn. wards

When District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao handed over a bag of plastic waste to Mayor Thottathil Raveendran, he was just another resident of the Kozhikode Corporation, making use of the services of its Haritha Karma Sena. The unique event marked the launch of the Haritha Karma Sena, the green task force for waste management in Ward 68, which is where the Collector’s Bungalow is located while the Mayor is the ward councillor.

The launch is part of the Corporation’s revived attempt to extend the services of the force to all wards. Valsan C.K., nodal officer for Haritha Keralam Mission in the Corporation, said the Sena would be set up in all 75 wards by the end of December and that it would start functioning in January. However, it will take a few more months for the force to be completely functional. Mr. Valsan said the force would start collection from all houses by the end of the financial year.

So far, the Sena has been set up in around 20 wards of the Corporation. However, it is fully functional only in two wards, 61 and 63, in which it was introduced on pilot basis. At present, 70% of the houses and establishments in those wards were under purview of the Sena, he said.

It was the delay in setting up material collection centres that delayed the extension of the Sena to more wards of the Corporation. Though the Material Recovery Facility at West Hill is fully operational and the Super MRF at Njeliyanparamba is expected to be opened in a week, there is a scarcity of material collection facilities in the Corporation.

“Tenders have been floated for the construction of seven MCFs in different parts of the Corporation at a cost of ₹50 lakh,” said Mr. Valsan, adding that they would be functional before the newly formed Sena units were in full swing.

Meanwhile, Corporation Health Officer R.S. Gopakumar said there were plans to appoint a marketing manager for the Haritha Karma Sena at the Corporation-level.