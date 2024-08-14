GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Song for Wayanad rendered by 25 singers released

The song ‘Hridayame’ was penned by Kaithapram and composed by Rajesh Babu K. Shooranad

Published - August 14, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Musician Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri and District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh jointly released ‘Hridayame..’, a song for Wayanad featuring 25 renowned singers, in Kozhikode on August 14 (Wednesday).

The song, penned by Kaithapram and composed by Rajesh Babu K. Shooranad, was coordinated by singer P.K. Sunil Kumar. It was prepared in just 5 days.

Noted singers including Hariharan, Usha Uthup, M.G. Sreekumar, Unni Menon, Unnikrishnan, Sithara Krishnakumar, Naresh Iyer, Madhu Balakrishnan, Mridula Warrier, Nitya Mammen, Anuradha Sreeram, Minmini, Najeem Arshad, Anwar Sadath, Madhusree Narayanan, and several young and upcoming talents, alongside Mr. Sunil Kumar, have lent their voices to the song.

The proceeds from the sale of the song will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

