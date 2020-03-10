Son of key accused in car theft case held in Kottayam

The police on Monday arrested one more accused in a car theft case involving a former terror case convict and seized one of the cars stolen from Kottayam.

The arrested is Riyasuddin, 31, son of key accused Muhammad Rafiq. He landed in police custody while attempting to meet his father, currently lodged in the Kottayam district jail. During interrogation, Riyasuddin confessed to selling cars stolen from Kerala and based on his statement, the police recovered a luxury car stolen from Kottayam.

The car, originally owned by a retired police officer in Kottayam, had been sold to one Balu in Tirunelveli for ₹2 lakh. A probe into the whereabouts of Riyasuddin revealed that he had carried out dubious financial transactions while a verification of his bank accounts suggested that the total amount deposited in his name stood well over ₹1 crore.