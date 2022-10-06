Some patients still lying on the floor at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, was recently awarded for being the country’s top health institution in the public sector that offers free treatment to tens of thousands of people every day. However, the pitiable situation of patients being forced to lie on the floors of wards in the General Medicine department continues.

Despite the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) pulling up the hospital authorities for the situation in August, no progress seems to have been made. A meeting of the heads of departments had decided to shift some patients to four wards in the newly built block under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). But there are apparently not enough staff who can be deployed there, and the decision hit a stumbling block.

According to sources, the problem lies in the age-old staff pattern being followed in the Health department. When the superspecialty block was carved out as a separate section, staff from the main hospital were deputed there. Work on the new casualty block too is almost complete, but it has not started functioning because some people from the main section will have to be sent there, which is not practical. Same is the case with the PMSSY block.

Senior doctors pointed out that Ward 7 had been closed for maintenance work for the past three months. Patients in the ward for men were shifted to Ward 5. which is for women. Those who were in Ward 5 were shifted to two other wards. There are a total of 11 wards in the General Medicine department, of which seven are for men and the rest for women. On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, when new patients are admitted to the wards, there is overcrowding.

Some doctors said that of late there had also been a rise in the number patients seeking treatment at the hospital because of seasonal infections. Many of them find it difficult to get beds and are seen lying on the floors.