Some Haj pilgrims may be allowed to return to India in 22 days

A proposal to divide Haj pilgrims into three categories while bringing them back to India is under consideration, Central Haj Committee chairman A.P. Abdullakutty has said.

He was attending a meeting of Muslim organisations and Haj welfare associations here on Wednesday. It was held against the backdrop of the Centre’s plan to have a new Haj policy.

Normally, pilgrims are allowed to return only after 40 days. Mr. Abdullakutty referred to the plans to divide them into ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ categories when some participants at the meeting mentioned about the need to help sick people return soon after performing the pilgrimage. He said those who needed an urgent return would be included in the first category. They will be able to come back in 22 days.

Meanwhile, some other participants pointed out that the pilgrims might like to spend as many days as possible in Mecca and Madina as Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime ritual. Mr. Abdullakutty then said those who were not in an emergency situation could stay back there.

Representatives of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema and others urged the Haj panel chairman to restore the Calicut International Airport’s status as the Haj embarkation point. Mr. Abdullakutty said he would try to address the issue. He pointed out that non-resident Indians could be appointed as volunteers to help the pilgrims. Honorarium would be given to such people.

Mr. Abdullakutty said the expense for Haj pilgrimage had gone up after Saudi Arabia increased charges, including that of visa application. A proposal to provide food for the pilgrims was under consideration, he said. The participants also urged the Centre to reduce airfare for the pilgrimage.