Solution to Kalluthankadavu flat issue sought; SHRC registers case

October 10, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Kozhikode

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has demanded that the Kozhikode Corporation take immediate steps to solve the issues at the Kalluthankadavu apartment complex. Speaking after visiting the building on Sunday, the MP pointed out that experts should be roped in to analyse the reported stability issue of the building.

The building was constructed by the Kalluthankadavu Area Development Company (KADCO) on the orders of the Kozhikode Corporation to accommodate residents of the Kalluthankadavu slum as well as evictees from Muthalakkulam. The building was handed over to 140 beneficiaries in 2019. Four years down the line, the roof of the seventh floor of the building started chipping off in several areas. A child sleeping in a crib had a narrow escape after the roof over him chipped off recently. The walls have also developed cracks.The MP has demanded a proper investigation into the matter and stringent action against the builder if the construction was found faulty. The MP also wanted the Corporation to find a solution to the drinking water issue in the complex.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission suo motu registered a case on the issue based on media reports. Acting Chairman and judicial member K. Baijunath directed the Corporation Secretary to submit a report within 15 days.

