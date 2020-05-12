Kozhikode

Soldiers, ex-servicemen donate blood

Colonel Babu Francis, Deputy Commander, NCC Group Headquarters, saluting nurses at Government Beach Hospital in Kozhikode on Tuesday on the sidelines of the blood donation camp organised by Calicut Defence as part of International Nurses Day.

Calicut Defence, an organisation of soldiers and ex-servicemen in the district, donated blood and handed over protection kits to the Government General Hospital at Kozhikode Beach on Tuesday on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

Deputy Commander Colonel Babu Francis of NCC Group Headquarters, Kozhikode, opened the event, while around 40 soldiers donated blood. They also distributed sweets to the health workers, a press release said.

