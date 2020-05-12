Soldiers, ex-servicemen donate blood

Calicut Defence, an organisation of soldiers and ex-servicemen in the district, donated blood and handed over protection kits to the Government General Hospital at Kozhikode Beach on Tuesday on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

Deputy Commander Colonel Babu Francis of NCC Group Headquarters, Kozhikode, opened the event, while around 40 soldiers donated blood. They also distributed sweets to the health workers, a press release said.