Kozhikode

Solar power plant inaugurated

District Panchayat President Babu Parassery on Monday inaugurated the solar power plant which was recently installed at the Skill Development Centre. Officials said the project was completed with the support of students who attended the solar technician course at the centre. K. Sreedharan, Director, Skill Development Centre, chaired the inaugural event.

