Solar plant commissioned at Kozhikode school

December 23, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of achieving self-sufficiency in power generation, the Vilayattur Government Lower Primary School on Friday commissioned a solar power unit. T.P. Ramakrishnan, MLA, inaugurated the unit which was installed at a cost of ₹2.5 lakh. The project with six solar panels was completed with the support of a Samagra Shiksha Kerala scheme funded by the Meladi block. ADVERTISEMENT

