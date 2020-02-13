Solar panels to be installed atop hospitals

The Kozhikode district panchayat will set up solar panels above hospitals, farms and schools that come under its jurisdiction to improve energy production, district panchayat president Babu Parasseri has said.

Opening the Grama Sabha for the year 2020-21 here, he suggested that every panchayat come up with a project under Responsible Tourism and that the district panchayat would pitch in wherever possible.

The Grama Sabha focussed on the spending of available funds for rebuilding disaster-hit parts of the district. Local bodies should plan disaster management programmes to tackle drought, flood and sea erosion. Mr. Parasseri suggested that the projects be implemented right from the beginning of April.

The district panchayat had completed 38% expenditure under the current Project Plan and had come up at the fourth place in the State.

The district panchayat president said that all the projects would be completed by March 31.

District panchayat vice president Reena Mundengat presided over the Grama Sabha.