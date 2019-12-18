Kozhikode

Society to manage fishing harbours to be formed

Registration to be completed by December 31

A society will be formed for the management of the four fishing harbours in Kozhikode, District Collector S. Sambasiva Rao has said.

Addressing a meeting of the harbour management governing council here on Wednesday, he said that the registration procedure would have to be completed by December 31.

Meetings would be held at Puthiyappa and Beypore on December 23, and at Koyilandy and Chombala on December 24.

Separate bank accounts would have to be opened for the financial transactions of the fishing harbours.

A presentation on the development works taken up at the Munambam finishing harbour in Ernakulam district was held at the meeting.

