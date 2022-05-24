Society of doctors formed for health care of queer community

Group of 10 doctors trained in needs of LGBTIQA+

The right to medical treatment is the same for all, irrespective of their religion, colour, or gender.

However, the LGBTIQA+ community has always had difficulty accessing the right kind of health care that suits their peculiar requirements. Pride in Practice Society (PIPS), launched in Kozhikode on Tuesday, is an attempt by a group of doctors committed to the cause to ensure that the members of the community are not deprived of proper health care.

PIPS was founded by Prathyusha M. with the help of 10 young doctors specialised in various streams of medicine, yet committed to offering the required help for the queer community. Among them are dermatologists, psychiatrists, plastic surgeons, and paediatricians who have been trained in the health care requirements of the queer community.

“Earlier, we had no idea about the requirements of the queer community in general or transgenders in particular. The MBBS curriculum does not even mention the word ‘transgender’. We had to learn everything from the members of the community,” said Dr. Prathyusha in her presidential address at the launch of the society at Gender Park in Kozhikode.

The inaugural function was followed by a workshop involving members of the queer community. PIPS is planning to organise workshops in all districts for better insight into issues facing the queer community.

For the queer community, PIPS offer service of doctors who understand their problems and stay with them through out their struggle. It also intends to form a bridge between the government and the community.

Sameera M. Jahagirdar, who opened the first transgender clinic in Pondichery, is the chief patron of PIPS. In her address, Dr. Jahagirdar said that offering kindness, compassion, and ethical medical care to the most marginalised sections is the sign of a good medical professional.

Later, launching the logo of PIPS, District Legal Services Authority secretary M.P. Shyjal offered to help the community come to the mainstream. “Transgenders should have reservation in education and jobs. Besides, studies on the community should be part of the school curriculum,” he said.

Former Mr. Kerala Sumesh Rao and Technical Consultant of UN Women stationed at Gender Park Dr. Peeja Rajan were present.