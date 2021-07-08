Social Justice dept. to offer shelter to victim

KOZHIKODE

08 July 2021 23:37 IST

The Department of Social Justice has decided to offer a permanent rehabilitation support to a mentally-ill woman who was raped by a gang of three inside a parked bus at Mundikkalthazham near Chevayur on July 5. The department came up with the decision as it was the second time that the 21-year old was exposed to sexual exploitation. The rehabilitation support would be offered on completion of the ongoing psychiatric treatment for the victim at the Kozhikode medical college hospital. According to sources, her mother also had some psychiatric disorders which prompted the authorities to seriously think of some permanent rehabilitation measures for the girl.

Till date, two Kunnamangalam natives, Gopish and Shameer, have been arrested on the charge of raping the girl. Search was also intensified on Thursday for arresting the third suspect, Indiesh Kumar, who was found absconding after the incident.

