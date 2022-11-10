Social impact assessment report on Kinalur AIIMS project submitted to Collector

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has set the ball rolling for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur near Balussery with a final social impact assessment study on the project being submitted to the Kozhikode District Collector on November 8.

The study points out that 94 houses, 10 commercial/livelihood structures, one temple land, madrasa hall belonging to a mosque, two ‘gulikan thara’ belonging to two households, one family health centre, and one ration shop in Kinalur and Kanthalad villages of Thamarassery taluk will have to be demolished.

A total of 114 drinking water sources, two streams, and the Kattadi river too will be affected. As many as 933 people from 193 families will be impacted by land acquisition. Twenty-eight families will directly or indirectly lose their livelihood. The study was done by the department of Social Work, Don Bosco Arts and Science College, Angadikadavu, Kannur.

Over 100 hectares will be required for the project, of which 40.6 hectares are to be acquired from private individuals. The rest has been taken over from the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The final social impact assessment report follows a public hearing held on October 29 with local residents who stand to lose their property. A preliminary social impact assessment study had been prepared earlier.

Official sources said the work on laying of boundary stones for land acquisition would begin in the coming weeks. The District Collector will set up an expert panel to study the social impact assessment report and look into the demands and grievances of local residents. The panel will later submit a report with a list of suggestions. Land acquisition for the project will begin on the basis of the report, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the families have expressed concern about getting fair compensation or a special package before their land is acquired for the project, considering their loss of income and livelihood. They also sought reservation in jobs.