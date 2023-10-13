Snehil Kumar Singh appointed Kozhikode Collector

October 13, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

Snehil Kumar Singh has been appointed the new Collector of Kozhikode district. The young IAS officer, who was working as staff officer to the Chief Secretary, will succeed A. Geetha who assumed office seven months ago.

Mr. Singh was the centre of attention after he was given the task of demolishing illegal constructions at Maradu in Ernakulam district. The engineer-turned-civil servant in his capacity as the nodal officer completed the assigned task in 100 days based on the Supreme Court verdict.

The 2016-batch officer was also the chief executive officer of the Kerala IT Parks after serving the Kerala State IT Mission as its director. He was Assistant Collector of Kozhikode earlier.

