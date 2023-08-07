ADVERTISEMENT

Smuggled gold worth ₹1.25 crore seized from couple at Calicut airport

August 07, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

They had been offered ₹50,000 each for carrying the gold compound, say Customs sources

The Hindu Bureau

An Air Customs squad on Sunday night seized smuggled gold compound worth ₹1.25 crore from a couple who reached Calicut International Airport from Jeddah. The squad recovered 2,276 grams of gold compound from the duo- P.P. Ameermon, 35, and P. Safna, 21.

Customs sources said the couple had been offered ₹50,000 each as reward for carrying the compound. The couple, hailing from Malappuram district, cooperated with the smugglers’ plan hoping that families would be exempted from thorough screening, the officials said.

It was Safna who was caught first with the hidden gold compound in the form of capsules weighing 1,104 grams. She reportedly revealed details of smuggled gold with her husband in the preliminary interrogation. He was found carrying 1,172 grams of gold.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US