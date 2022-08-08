Kozhikode

Smuggled gold seized from Kozhikode railway station

Staff Reporter Kozhikode August 08, 2022 22:59 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 22:59 IST

A preventive unit of the Customs from Kozhikode on Monday seized 1.5 kg of smuggled gold, which was being taken to Coimbatore via the Kozhikode railway station.

The gold bars were recovered from two Tamil Nadu natives who were about to leave for Coimbatore. The gold nuggets wrapped in a cloth belt were found tied around the waist of the suspects named Sridhar and Mahendra Kumar. The seizure was made by a team led by Customs Assistant Commissioner Sinoy K. Mathew.

Customs Superintendents Basheer Ahmed, K.K. Praveen Kumar, and M. Prakash were also part of the special team that had put in place a flawless surveillance around the railway station to track the movement of the suspected carriers.

