Smuggled cigarettes seized from courier warehouse

The Customs Preventive Division in Kozhikode seized thirty-three parcels of foreign cigarettes from a courier company’s warehouse in Malappuram district during Onam holidays.

According to a release, the parcels seized from ‘Delhivery’ warehouse at Kakkanchery contained 12,99,000 cigarettes, the market value of which is ₹1,67,44,000. Two persons were arrested in this regard.

The cigarettes of the brand names ESSE Lights and ESSE Special Gold without any statutory warnings printed on them were sent from Delhi, Gurjarat, and West Bengal and were reportedly smuggled through different ports. Further investigation into the case is on, Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Padmavathy K. said in the release.

