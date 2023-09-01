Smart white canes distributed to 50 students

September 01, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

District Collector A. Geetha on Friday distributed smart white canes purchased for 50 selected students in Kozhikode district. The project was implemented jointly by the Samagra Shikha Kerala (SSK) team and the management of Iruvallur Government Upper Primary School.

SSK district project coordinator A.K. Abdul Hakeem said the initiative helped to cover all eligible students having visual impairments above 80% in Kozhikode district. The students would be offered special training to use the smart device, he added.

SSK came in support of the new proposal as smart white canes would help visually impaired students to sense obstacles eight metres away. Number of accidents reported following the use of old white canes was also a reason to encourage the new project, they said.

Smart white canes with ultrasonic sensors, vibration buttons, speakers, and touch pads were purchased with the support of sponsors. Similar canes had also been distributed to selected elders under the leadership of a charitable organisation.

Director of the Composite Regional Centre Roshan Bijili was the chief guest of the event held at Karaparamba Government Higher Secondary School. Principal K.P. Manoj Kumar and SSK district project officer Sajeesh Narayanan were present at the function.

