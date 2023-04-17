ADVERTISEMENT

Smart village offices to be opened in Kozhikode

April 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will open three smart village offices at Beypore, Vilyappilli and Eramala in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be the chief guest at the inauguration of the Beypore smart village office, while Mayor Beena Philip will preside over. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will be the guest of honour.

K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, MLA, will preside over the inauguration of the office at Vilyappilli, while K. Muraleedharan, MP, will be the guest of honour.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

K.K. Rema, MLA, will preside over the inauguration of the smart village office at Eramala, while K. Muraleedharan, MP, will be the guest of honour. District Collector A. Geetha will be present at all the functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US