Smart village offices to be opened in Kozhikode

April 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Kozhikode

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will open three smart village offices at Beypore, Vilyappilli and Eramala in Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will be the chief guest at the inauguration of the Beypore smart village office, while Mayor Beena Philip will preside over. M.K. Raghavan, MP, will be the guest of honour.

K.P. Kunhammad Kutty, MLA, will preside over the inauguration of the office at Vilyappilli, while K. Muraleedharan, MP, will be the guest of honour.

K.K. Rema, MLA, will preside over the inauguration of the smart village office at Eramala, while K. Muraleedharan, MP, will be the guest of honour. District Collector A. Geetha will be present at all the functions.