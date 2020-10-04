Small-scale traders find the going tough amid tight regulations

Kozhikode

04 October 2020 23:45 IST

A majority of wards in Kozhikode Corporation are now containment zones

With the stringent enforcement of COVID-19 rules subsequent to the declaration of prohibitory orders, the struggle of small-scale traders who have been fighting for months to overcome lockdown blues has aggravated. Those who earned a living by working in such shops are now finding it hard to cope with the unexpected situation.

Efforts to launch online service delivery are yet to be successful in the case of many small-scale traders in the city. Some are facing legal action apart from the suspension of their trade licences on the charge of COVID-19 protocol violations.

“We are not trying to challenge any official protocol by endangering public safety. Some of us do it out of our helplessness to survive the crisis by other means,” says Abdu Rahiman, a trader on the S.M. Street. He says that the existing regulations will have to be reworked in such a way to ensure better support to the community.

Advertising

Advertising

Merchant association leaders say containment zone regulations are literally leading to the closure of all major shops, which were not included in the list of essential services. Within the Kozhikode Corporation limits alone, the majority of the wards are now containment zones, which predicts bitter days ahead. They add that some possible amendments in the existing rigid regulations, including in the permitted working hours, will help the struggling traders to survive.

‘No communication’

“For example, there is no proper communication from the authorities to make traders actually aware of containment zone regulations. No proper instructions are given to them in advance other than some sudden public directives. Many are struggling with the blanket ban on shops which were casually labelled as inessential,” says K. Sethumadhavan, secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES).

According to KVVES functionaries, the plight of traders on the S.M. Street is beyond words. “The majority of the shops fall under the essential service category and traders are unable to function now. Hundreds of workers are jobless with a looming crisis in the sector,” they say

Meanwhile, Quick Response Team members, who oversee the implementation of the health protocol, say there is a very dangerous situation prevailing now in the district with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and no relaxation can be entertained for at least a month. Like traders, many are going through challenges and it is time to put such individual concerns aside for a big safety cause, they add.