Small industrial units in Kozhikode lack proper fire safety systems

November 06, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

Despite recurring incidents of fire outbreaks, many small industrial units in Kozhikode district are yet to have effective firefighting mechanisms to meet emergencies. Though large-scale industrial units are frequently monitored by the Industries department, many smaller units escape the radar, helping them to ignore fire safety in the name of cost-cutting.

Even outdated portable fire extinguishers are yet to be replaced in many industrial units in the absence of stringent safety audit. Only very few units are now maintain proper vigil and ensure the safety of employees. Many of these units use high-power electrical equipment.

Many small-scale furniture manufacturing and garment units in the district lack proper fire safety measures. Fire officials are not inspecting such units located in village areas or on the outskirts of the city because of their focus on bigger units.

According to sources with the Industries department, the report of a comprehensive fire safety audit, which was conducted based on an order issued by the District Collector last year, is with the district administration for action against erring units. The administration is yet to act on the report. Senior officers from the Fire and Rescue Services department and the Directorate of panchayat were part of the field-level study that covered over 11,000 registered MSME units, they say.

Fire and Rescue services personnel who were part of the field-level inspections point out that short circuits and poor knowledge about the safe operation of electrical equipment are the main reasons behind majority of fire outbreaks in industrial units. They also suggest periodical safety inspections by managements of industries apart from holding mock drills and training to improve safety surveillance.

Meanwhile, Abdu Rahiman, district president of the Kerala State Small Industries Association, says that the association has been offering occasional training and safety instructions to their members in the wake of fire accidents. He adds that stringent instructions will be issued again as safety rule violations have been reported in small industrial units.

