Small businesses feel the pinch of COVID-19

Thahir’s illuminated push cart is now lying idle at the backyard of his house near the Kozhikode beach. The middle-aged man, his wife, and four children are seemingly hopeless as they are unable to move on with their payasam business in view of the COVID-19 scare that has hit everyone in the district.

At least for three more weeks, he will have to keep aside his business and look out for other options for survival.

Along with other wayside traders, Thahir and his family used to sell about 200 glasses of payasam with an assured daily revenue of ₹2,000. As they offered the home-made product for just ₹10 a glass, there were many takers. Like Thahir, hundreds of families who placed their hopes on small ventures are now staring at uncertainty and are scared of the virus infection ripping apart their lives.

With restrictions in place on the beach and other eco-tourism destinations, small entrepreneurs who opened their wayside eateries in line with the corporation’s sanitation guidelines are out of their jobs. Many of those entrepreneurs who work in the catering field during the day are the worst-hit as most private and public events have been cancelled as a precautionary measure against the viral infection.

Safety first, income next

“We can’t blame anyone else as it is an unexpected challenge. All are bound to follow the safety norms. Being a small-income family, the main challenge is to overcome this tough period just like how middle-income groups without any financial burden do it,” says Faizal, who was part of a beach-side wayside eatery. Even a small fall in the number of beach goers affect the lives of many poor families here. The consequence of the almost temporary closure of all beach destinations is beyond anyone's prediction, he points out.

Unexpected cancellations

The cancellation of private and public events has equally created a domino effect on a number of local entrepreneurs operating in the rental business and other associated fields. Light and sound operators, people who offer mike and other facilities for stage shows, are one of the worst-affected. Naseeb, owner of Calicut Sounds, says he has already given up 13 major pre-booked events in Kozhikode city. “My workers are jobless. The money spent to update our sound systems is going to be a loss with the unexpected setback during this season,” he adds.

To comply with safety instructions, performing artistes in the city have already cancelled most of their pre-scheduled outdoor events. For many, it comes as a blow amid their attempts to survive the loss caused by the previous episodes of floods and the subsequent cancellation of events. They too are uncertain about their job this season.

Double whammy

For Kozhikode, the outbreak of bird flu was a double whammy, which equally put the poultry farmers, traders and consumers in a predicament. Though the Animal Husbandry Department has announced compensation for poultry farmers after culling of pet birds, it is not likely to reach beneficiaries on time with technicalities taking their own sweet time. For those who owned costly ornamental birds, the compensation amount is yet to be fixed.

V.K. Peethambaran, Kozhikode district president, Poultry Farmers Association, says farmers will not be able to survive without the speedy release of compensation amount. “The disease has also affected other connected business ventures. Many of the chicken shops are still remaining closed as part of precautionary measures,” he points out.