S.M. Street traders booked for violating lockdown norms

The Town police on Saturday booked Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) leader T. Nazirudheen and four other traders who tried to open shops on S.M. Street, violating lockdown regulations. They were charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police said the traders tried to defy the District Collector’s order that no shops should function on S.M. Street. Mr. Nazirudheen along with four others tried to open stationery shops, which were not included in the category of essential services, they said.

The police said it was the second time that some of the traders on S.M. Street tried to open shops, paying little heed to lockdown norms. The traders had earlier been warned of serious legal action, they said.

Meanwhile, KVVES functionaries said the district administration was trying to enforce unnecessary regulations on S.M. Street alone. Similar shops had been permitted to function in other parts of the city, they claimed.