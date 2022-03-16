Slow start to Calicut varsity’s idea competition

Ideas are slowly pouring in from different parts for iDea@UoC, a competition launched by the University of Calicut in association with the Kerala Startup Mission.

The project is to find young innovators from schools, colleges and among the general public to propose ideas that can bring in transformation in society. The registration began on March 5 and would close on March 25.

Mohammed Shahin Thayyil, programme coordinator, said that so far 200 teams had registered themselves with ideas. Students from schools, colleges, including those from engineering colleges, polytechnics, and industrial training institutes, can participate in the competition as teams with three to five members. Others can participate on their own or as teams having up to five members.

Solutions to various issues can be proposed in sectors such as waste management, water management, energy management, climate change, assistive technology, agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, education, healthcare, and wellness. All the ideas would be screened and shortlisted teams would be called for evaluations.

Later, 15 teams from each category would be chosen for final presentation at the university. Three winners would be chosen from each category. The winners would be provided mentors from inside and outside the university so that the ideas can be developed into prototypes and products. Support would be given for patenting the ideas. Steps would be taken to protect the intellectual property rights.

Mr. Shahin said that they expect at least 1,000 ideas of which at least 100 can be converted into projects. The process is scheduled to be over by April 21.