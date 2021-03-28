Slight surge in cases as 403 test positive

Kozhikode

28 March 2021 23:26 IST

There was a slight surge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode on Sunday when 403 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases in the State.

The daily test positivity rate spiked to 7.81% when 5,155 samples were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 391 locally acquired infections and the source of nine others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 98 cases, Koyilandy 15, Eramala 14, and Ramanattukara 13. A total of 257 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 3,078.

