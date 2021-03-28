Kozhikode

Slight surge in cases as 403 test positive

There was a slight surge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode on Sunday when 403 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district. Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases in the State.

The daily test positivity rate spiked to 7.81% when 5,155 samples were tested.

According to the District Medical Officer, there were 391 locally acquired infections and the source of nine others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 98 cases, Koyilandy 15, Eramala 14, and Ramanattukara 13. A total of 257 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload is 3,078.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 11:27:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/slight-surge-in-cases-as-403-test-positive/article34185294.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY