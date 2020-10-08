Kozhikode

08 October 2020 20:25 IST

1,113 recoveries; nine deaths reported from MCH

There was a slight dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Kozhikode district on Thursday when 688 people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

A release from the District Medical Officer said that the number of people infected through local transmission continues to be higher in Kozhikode Corporation where 211 people were newly added to the list. The total number of such cases in the district is 649. The number of active cases reached 10,541, of whom 6,564 people are in home isolation. As many as 1,113 people recovered from the infection.

Nine deaths were reported due to COVID-related illnesses at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Wednesday and Thursday. Those who died on Wednesday included an 83-year-old man from Mangattiri, Malappuram, a 68-year-old man from Vadakara, a 65-year-old man from Meppayyur, a 52-year-old man from Puthuppanam, a 73-year-old man from Kannankara, and a 67-year-old man from Avidanallur, all in Kozhikode. Those who died on Thursday are 65-year-old men from Atholi and Pangad in Kozhikode and a 60-year-old man from Kottila in Kannur.

Dialysis centre

Another release from the district administration said that a dialysis centre for COVID patients has opened at IQRAA hospital, Vellimadukunnu, with 15 machines and intensive care units and injection drug user facilities. A 50-bed ward would be set up.

Doubling rate

Meanwhile, a report published by the Health Department lists Kozhikode among Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kollam and Kasaragod where cases per million were more last week. If 1,565 people per million are being tested positive across the State, in Kozhikode the figure is 2,059 per million. The data pertains to the week ending October 2. The report pointed out that among these districts doubling rate had reduced everywhere except Thiruvananthapuram, as compared to previous week. In Kozhikode, the doubling rate is 13 days. All the districts have been told to focus on identification of all symptomatic individuals and isolate them timely. COVID compliance should be promoted at markets, shopping malls and shops. The test positivity should remain below 10%.

Testing of all influenza like illnesses should be ensured.