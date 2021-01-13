KozhikodeKozhikode 13 January 2021 00:13 IST
Slew of programmes launched at Kozhikode district jail
Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishiraj Sigh launched a slew of programmes at the Kozhikode district jail on Tuesday.
He flagged off an ambulance for the prison’s use, initiated the planting of jackfruit saplings on the premises and opened a pisciculture initiative of inmates. Mr. Singh also inaugurated CCTV cameras and a coffee vending machine on the premises. He received a collection of 116 books from JCI Calicut City for the jail library and gave away certificates to eight inmates who completed a course in steel fabrication. Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (North Zone) Vinod Kumar M.K. presided over the event while ward councillor P.K. Nasar was the guest of honour.
