Slew of events mark women’s day fete

Kozhikode

08 March 2020 21:37 IST

City witnesses rally, photo show, ‘night fun marathon’

International Women’s Day was celebrated with a variety of programmes in Kozhikode on Sunday. Deputy Mayor Meera Darshak opened the official celebration organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, while Sub Collector Priyanka G delivered the keynote address. Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee Babitha Balraj and District Women and Child Development Officer Aneeta S. Lynn were present. A seminar on ‘Women empowerment’ and a rally from Mananchira to Kozhikode reach were the highlights of the event.

The Police Department took the day as an opportunity to honour its female members. Seven police stations in the city were under the control of women Station House Officers on Sunday. Besides, women officers were deployed for GD charge and surveillance duties in all police stations in the city. The city police control room was also under the control of women officers on the day.

The 30 differently abled students from ‘We Smile Vocational Training Centre for Differently Abled’, who presented a social awareness programme titled ‘We too have something to say’ were the chief attraction at ‘Blossom 2020’, the women’s day event organised by the Indian Medical Association Kozhikode branch. Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla and former judge P.N. Shanthakumari Amma were the guests of honour at the event.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Ladygraphy’ photo show

The All Kerala Photographers’ Association, Kozhikode, organised ‘Ladygraphy’, an exhibition of photographs by six women photographers, also featuring the lives of women in various scenarios. The exhibition by Nithya Peerlight, Femida Ali, Suja Ambiance, Athira Narayanan, Sheena Thribudas and Smitha Anilkumar began at the Gurukulam Art Gallery and will conclude on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the third edition of ‘Calicut Shethon’ in which hundreds of women took part, was the concluding event of the celebration. The ‘women’s night fun marathon’ started from Kozhikode Beach at 7 p.m. and went through the heart of the city covering five kilometres. Eight women who excelled in various fields were honoured on the occasion.