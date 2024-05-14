GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SKSSF riled by Hariharan’s remarks on Samastha leader

Updated - May 14, 2024 06:43 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), the students’ wing of the Sunni scholars’ forum Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, has come out against Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.S. Hariharan’s remarks on Samastha secretary Mukkom Umar Faizy during a pro-Palestine event organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kozhikode last year.

Mr. Hariharan, during another event on May 11 organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the RMP at Vadakara against the alleged communal campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, had made sarcastic remarks about Mr. Faizy performing his evening prayers on the stage of the pro-Palestine programme.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SKSSF pointed out that Mr. Hariharan’s remarks were condemnable. They emanated from an atheistic thought which disagreed with understanding even the social and cultural identity markers of the minority communities. Prayers are an integral part of every believer and it should be performed on time. In the past, similar prayers have been performed at events organised by both the UDF and the Left Democratic Front. Senior leaders of Mr. Hariharan’s party should correct him and condemn the remarks, the SKSSF functionaries such as its president Panakkad Syed Hameedali Shihab Thangal, said in the statement.

