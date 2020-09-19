SKSSF decries bid to drag Quran into political row

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF), the student wing of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, known as the E.K. faction of Sunnis, has raised objection to attempts to drag the Quran into political controversies and communal propaganda.

In a press release here on Saturday, the SKSSF State secretariat stated that media discussions on gold smuggling case were deliberately directed to the Quran. Apprehending that the attempts to divert the gold smuggling issue would be helpful to communal forces, the SKSSF secretariat noted that such forces could not gain a foothold in the State because of the unity of people cutting across religious and political opinions.

The secretariat meeting was presided by SKSSF president Panakkad Sayyid Hameedali Shihab Thangal.