Skoch Award for community kitchen project

Kozhikode

08 May 2021 23:43 IST

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s community kitchen project, which was implemented during the lockdown in March-April 2020, has been selected for Skoch Award 2021. The initiative got the ‘Silver’ award for projects by local bodies in the country, in the sub-category of ‘Inspirational or Transformational Performance during COVID’.

The corporation’s community kitchens were different in that they were run using public contributions.

There were 12 community kitchens within the corporation limits, and they distributed two meals a day to 5.5 lakh people on 45 days. The expenses were borne by individuals, establishments, and voluntary organisations. The corporation had opened a collection centre where the public contributed groceries and vegetables. Besides, a separate bank account was opened for the public to contribute.

The project was selected from 1,000 nominations from across the country. Skoch Awards were instituted by Skoch International, an NGO.

Mayor Beena Philip dedicated the award to the people of Kozhikode, whose compassion and generosity resulted in the success of community kitchens.