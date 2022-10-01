Skills and experience of the elderly an asset to society: Thomas Isaac

A child doing make up for a senior citizen who is getting ready to perform ‘Thiruvathirakali’ as part of the International Day of Older Persons observance organised by the Kozhikode district panchayat, District Social Justice Office and the Kerala Social Security Mission in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Gone are the days when the elderly were considered a liability even by their own family. In today’s age, their skills and experience could be an asset to society. Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac launched the ‘Knowledge and Skill Bank’ of the Kozhikode Corporation here on Saturday as part of the observance of the International Day of older persons.

The skill bank, being set up as part of the Comprehensive Elderly policy of the Corporation, will make the best use of the experience and services of the elderly people, he said.

“The needs and problems of the elderly are quite different from others. The services and facilities in the city need to be designed accordingly,” Mr. Isaac said, adding that arrangements for institutional care for the elderly needed to be made when they required it.

He said that the elderly could contribute to the development of the country even after retirement. However, deliberate efforts need to be made to bring them back to an active life, Mr. Isaac added.

Citing some of the areas where the services of the elderly could be used, he said that they could be mentors to students in schools, based on their particular skills and talents.

Mr. Isaac said that the skill bank would be developed in its full form within three years.

Corporation Welfare Standing Committee chairman P. Divakaran explained how the bank would function and explained the elderly policy of the civic body. Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed presided over the event. Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini and various standing committee chairpersons were present.

A walk by senior citizens was organised at Kozhikode beach early on Saturday morning to create awareness on elderly policy.