Skill development programme on modern EV concludes at NIT-C

May 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A three-day skill development programme on modern electric vehicles (EV), conducted by the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) in collaboration with the Kerala State Electronics Service Technicians Association (KSESTA), concluded here on Friday.

Technicians from across the State participated in the programme that was aimed at equipping them with essential knowledge and practical skills in maintenance, repair, design, and upgradation of modern electric vehicles.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna, who inaugurated the programme on Wednesday, emphasised the necessity of such workshops in enhancing technical skills, which were in huge demand. He also offered support to collective endeavours and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to driving innovation in the electric vehicle sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sessions were handled by experts from the areas of electric vehicles and related technologies. A hands-on session focused on battery chargers was held to enhance design and debugging capabilities. A debugging contest was held on the last day of the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.