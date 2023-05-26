ADVERTISEMENT

Skill development programme on modern EV concludes at NIT-C

May 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Technicians from across the State participate in the event

The Hindu Bureau

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna with faculty members and participants of the skill development workshop on modern electric vehicles. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-day skill development programme on modern electric vehicles (EV), conducted by the National Institute of Technology - Calicut (NIT-C) in collaboration with the Kerala State Electronics Service Technicians Association (KSESTA), concluded here on Friday.

Technicians from across the State participated in the programme that was aimed at equipping them with essential knowledge and practical skills in maintenance, repair, design, and upgradation of modern electric vehicles.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna, who inaugurated the programme on Wednesday, emphasised the necessity of such workshops in enhancing technical skills, which were in huge demand. He also offered support to collective endeavours and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to driving innovation in the electric vehicle sector.

The sessions were handled by experts from the areas of electric vehicles and related technologies. A hands-on session focused on battery chargers was held to enhance design and debugging capabilities. A debugging contest was held on the last day of the programme.

